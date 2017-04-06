Woman shot in the leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured, Thursday.

The shooting happened near 18th Street and Jefferson Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. The injury appears to be non-life threatening. She was taken to a local area hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

