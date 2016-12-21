Woman stabbed in the neck in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating two separate stabbings, Wednesday evening.

The first stabbing occurred in the 5800 block of Jefferson Ave.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7:23 p.m.

When officials arrived they found a 40-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the neck.

That woman was taken to a local area hospital, she is currently in stable condition.

According to officials, the victim knows the person who stabbed her. That suspect was taken into custody.

The second stabbing occurred on Deborah Ln., near Pats Ln.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:10 p.m.

The victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police have not said if these two incidents are related at this time.