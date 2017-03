A large lightning bolt strikes behind a storm chaser's moving van. Osage County, Oklahoma. (Photo: Custom)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman was struck by lightning, Tuesday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the woman was struck just after 5 p.m. in the 40 block of Riley Dr.

Medical units responded to the call, but the woman was not taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

