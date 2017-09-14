Women, boy killed in minivan crash; 4 children hurt

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and a 3-year-old boy died when a van crashed into a tree Thursday morning.
Four other children were hurt in the wreck that happened along Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police said the 2009 Dodge Caravan ran off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, 48-year-old Olga Mondragon Briones, 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez, and 3-year-old Nelson Flores died on impact.
A medical team flew a 12-year-old boy to Medical College of Virginia (MCV) with life-threatening injuries.
A 3-year-old, 8-year-old, and 12-year-old also went to MCV. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
