Women, boy killed in minivan crash; 4 children hurt

Two adults and a toddler were killed and four other children were injured after a van struck a tree head-on Thursday morning. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and a 3-year-old boy died when a van crashed into a tree Thursday morning.

Four other children were hurt in the wreck that happened along Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police said the 2009 Dodge Caravan ran off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 48-year-old Olga Mondragon Briones, 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez, and 3-year-old Nelson Flores died on impact.

A medical team flew a 12-year-old boy to Medical College of Virginia (MCV) with life-threatening injuries.

A 3-year-old, 8-year-old, and 12-year-old also went to MCV. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

© 2017 WVEC-TV