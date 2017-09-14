WVEC
Women, boy killed in minivan crash; 4 children hurt

Alanea Cremen, WVEC 6:37 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Two adults and a 3-year-old boy died when a van crashed into a tree Thursday morning.

Four other children were hurt in the wreck that happened along Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police said the 2009 Dodge Caravan ran off the road and struck a tree. 

The driver, 48-year-old Olga Mondragon Briones, 32-year-old Elizabeth Sanchez, and 3-year-old Nelson Flores died on impact. 

A medical team flew a 12-year-old boy to Medical College of Virginia (MCV) with life-threatening injuries. 

A 3-year-old, 8-year-old, and 12-year-old also went to MCV. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

