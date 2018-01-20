Women gather in North Carolina cities on march anniversary

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Demonstrators arrive at Union Station for the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Yesterday Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. (Photo: Jessica Kourkounis, 2017 Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Thousands of women are gathering in North Carolina cities on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration to build support for a liberal-leaning agenda on issues like abortion, immigration and civil rights.



"Women's marches" are set for Saturday in cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Asheville, in keeping with similar events nationwide. Similar marches were held a year ago this weekend as a response of opposition to Trump's presidency.



Mayor Vi Lyles and representatives of women's rights and abortion rights groups are expected to address Charlotte's event in First Ward Park. Wake County commission Chair Jessica Holmes and MaryBe McMillan with the state AFL-CIO are scheduled speakers at the Raleigh event on Halifax Mall in the state government complex.

