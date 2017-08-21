10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) arrived at Singapore's Changi Naval Base on Monday, hours after colliding with an oil tanker and leaving 10 sailors missing and five injured.
WVEC 6:22 PM. EDT August 21, 2017
