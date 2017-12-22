13 UVA cruises past HU

Dec 22, 2017; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (11) shoots the ball over Hampton Pirates guard Greg Heckstall (4) in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 82-48. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Sophomore Kyle Guy (Indianapolis, Ind.) had 15 points, redshirt freshman DeAndre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) had 14 and sophomore Ty Jerome (New Rochelle, N.Y.) added 10 as No. 13 Virginia wrapped up its nonconference schedule with an 82-48 victory over Hampton on Friday night.

The Cavaliers (11-1) held Hampton to 20.6 percent from the field in the second half and bounced back from a cold start on the offensive end. They trailed for eight minutes in the first half before 3-pointers from Jerome and graduate student Nigel Johnson (Ashburn, Va.), along with a dunk by senior Isaiah Wilkins (Lilburn, Ga.), pulled them even. From there, they went on a 34-10 run wrapped around the halftime break to take control.

Virginia shot 51.5 percent in the second half and outscored Hampton (5-9) 34-10 in the paint.

Wilkins had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers outrebounded the Pirates 46-32. Guy scored 12 points in the second half after shooting 1 for 6 from the field before the break. Jermaine Marrow led Hampton with 11 points.

