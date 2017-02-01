19 future Monarchs sign with ODU football

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University Football signed 19 student-athletes for the 2017 recruiting class, ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder announced on Wednesday. The Monarchs signed 17 student-athletes on Wednesday, National Signing Day, while Marcus Haynes and Elijah Rivers enrolled in January.



“This class is extremely big and athletic and I believe these student-athletes fit our system not just on the field, but in the classroom and they are great overall people. We have added players at every position, which will give us balance and depth for years to come. Winning 10 games and the Bahamas Bowl certainly helped the assistant coaches efforts in recruiting this class.” ODU Head Coach Bobby Wilder said. “I want to thank the many people in the community that contributed to the success our coaching staff enjoyed with this class. Starting with President Broderick, Athletic director Dr. Wood Selig and our many professors and administrative staff that spent time with the recruited student athletes and their families.”



ODU signed 10 offensive players and nine defensive players.

2017 ODU Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

Amari Colbert WR 6-3 195 Warner Robins, Ga./Houston County

Estefano Feliciano LB 6-1 220 Tampa, Fla./Gaither

Geronda Hall CB 5-10 167 Atlanta, Ga./KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Marcus Haynes DE 6-4 220 Bowie, Md./Bowie/Fork Union

Jordan Hoy QB 6-1 195 Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath/Fullerton

Janaz Jordan DT 6-4 290 Hampton, Va./Bethel

Jeremy Meiser DT 6-3 285 Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

Jack Miller OL 6-7 240 Richmond, Va./Douglas S. Freeman

Cameron Muller OL 6-4 305 Columbia, S.C./Ridge View

Casey Perkins RB 6-0 215 Smyrna, Tenn./Smyrna

Elijah Rivers OL 6-5 290 Chesterfield, Va./Matoaca/Fork Union

James Valle DE 6-4 220 Burtonsville, Md./Paint Branch

Cameron Washington DT 6-4 245 Virginia Beach, Va./Tallwood

Keion White TE 6-4 230 Garner, N.C./Garner

Tracy White CB 6-2 180 Hinesville, Ga./Liberty County

Steven Williams Jr. QB 6-4 196 Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson

Keisean Wilson LB 6-2 230 Waldorf, Md./North Point

Austin Wood S 6-3 190 Chesapeake, Va./Grassfield

DeAndre Woods TE 6-3 238 Birmingham, Ala./Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt

Amari Colbert – 6-3, 195 – WR – Warner Robins, Ga./Houston County

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Caught 56 passes for 1,200 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior … Earned First-Team Georgia 6A All-State accolades … Named a week one D1Gridiron Top Start after catching 10 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Mary Persons … Notched 44 catches for 904 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Ohio, WKU



Estefano Feliciano - 6-1, 220 – LB - Tampa, Fla./Gaither

Totaled 90 tackles, three sacks and had five pass breakups as a senior at Gaither … Played in the Florida East-West All-Star Game, recording five tackles and two tackles for loss … Registered 73 tackles and six sacks as a junior … Earned All-Conference accolades.

Other Schools Considered: Northwestern, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, WKU



Geronda Hall – 5-10, 167 – CB - Atlanta, Ga./KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Recorded 27 tackles and two interceptions as a senior at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate … Scored six touchdowns this season, doing it four different ways, two rushing, one receiving, one interception return, and two punt returns … Helped squad to a 7-3 record as a senior … Had 37 tackles and an interception as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Western Carolina



Marcus Haynes – 6-4, 220 – DE – Bowie, Md./Bowie HS/Fork Union

In the season finale this season, had six tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks … As a high school senior at Bowie, caught 43 passes and had 12 touchdowns.

Other Schools Considered: Cincinnati, Colorado State



Jordan Hoy – 6-1, 195 – QB – Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath/Fullerton CC

Completed 246-of-391 passes for 3,434 yards and 37 touchdowns this season at Fullerton … Also rushed 131 times for 712 yards and nine touchdowns … Earned SCFA Player of the Year and All-Conference honors … As a senior at Rockwall-Heath, passed for 1,400 yards rushed for 1,000, earning team MVP and All-District accolades.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Lafayette, Nevada



Janaz Jordan – 6-4, 290 – DT – Hampton, Va./Bethel

Earned All-PenSouth honors as a senior … Helped Bethel to a 7-5 record and berth in the playoffs … Rushed 92 times for 500 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior … Also caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown.

Other Schools Considered: Virginia Tech



Jeremy Meiser – 6-3, 285 – DL - Cincinnati, Ohio/Archbishop Moeller

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 102 recruit in Ohio by 247 sports … Was named GCL South First-Team All-Conference and GCL Defensive Lineman of the Year … Earned the Man of Moeller Award… Earned All-Southwest District accolades … Had 22 tackles and two sacks as a senior … Named third-team All-Tri State (Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky).

Other Schools Considered: Air Force, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Navy, Nevada, WKU



Jack Miller – 6-7, 240 – OL – Richmond, Va./Douglas S. Freeman

Helped Douglas S. Freeman to a 10-2 record as a senior … Ranked the No. 51 recruit in Virginia … Played offensive and defensive line.



Cameron Muller – 6-4, 305 – OL - Columbia, S.C./Ridge View

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 35 recruit in South Carolina … Earned First-Team All-State honors … Played in the South Carolina, North-South All-Star Game … Selected to play in the 2016 OD All-American Bowl … Named Ridge View Offensive Linemen MVP … Helped Ridge View to a 10-3 record and berth in the state quarterfinals … Two-time All-Region 4-AAAA honoree … A three-year letterwinner on the football team, also lettered in track and was a two-time placer in the regional weight lifting competition.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Georgia State



Casey Perkins – 6-0, 215 – RB – Smyrna, Tenn./Smyrna

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as the No. 29 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 70 running back in the country … Rushed for 1,422 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior … Helped Smyrna to the state quarterfinals … In four games in 2016 had 47 carries for 448 yards and seven touchdowns before a season-ending injury.

Other Schools Considered: Ball State, East Carolina, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, WKU



Elijah Rivers – 6-5, 290 – OT – Chesterfield, Va./Matoaca/Fork Union

Rivers went to Matoaca High School and helped the Warriors to a 7-4 record last season and berth in the playoffs … Earned First-Team All-Conference 12 honors … In 2016, Rivers helped Fork Union to a 9-2 record … A starter on the offensive line at Fork Union, Rivers is an athletic lineman that can move in space … His sister, Aliyah Rivers, is on the rowing team at Old Dominion.

Other Schools Considered: Coastal Carolina, UMass



James Valle – 6-4, 220 – DE – Burtonsville, Md./Paint Branch

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Played one year of high school football … Ranked No. 84 weak-side defensive end and No. 30 recruit in Maryland by 247 sports … Recorded 52 tackles and six sacks for Paint Branch … Also a standout on the basketball team … Was a three-time honorable mention all-conference. basketball player at Good Counsel High School.



Cameron Washington – 6-4, 245 - DT – Virginia Beach, Va./Tallwood

A two-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 67 recruit in Virginia by 247 sports … Had 42 tackles as a senior at Tallwood, along with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks … Ranked No. 24 recruit in Hampton Roads, and No. 63 in Virginia … As a junior, had 31 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks … Earned All-Coastal Conference honors.

Other Schools Considered: East Carolina, Navy



Tracy White – 6-2, 180 – CB – Hinesville, Ga./Liberty County

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Helped lead Liberty County to an 11-2 record and berth in Georgia state quarterfinals … His senior year he recorded 52 tackles, broke up nine passes and recovered three fumbles … Had three interceptions apiece as a sophomore and junior.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia Southern, UTSA



Keion White – 6-4, 230 – TE – Garner, N.C./Garner

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … A two-way starter, starting at tight end and defensive end … Had 20 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns as a senior … First-Team All-Greater Neuse River Conference … Four-time Academic All-Conference.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Charlotte



Steven Williams Jr. – 6-4, 196 – QB - Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson

Ranked the No. 14 recruit in Washington, D.C. … A left-handed QB, Williams completed 141-of-253 for 2,395 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior, while rushing for 295 yards and nine touchdowns … Led Woodrow Wilson to a 10-3 record as a senior … As a junior, passed for 2,849 yards on 161-of-319 passes and 42 touchdowns passes … He rushed for 190 yards and six touchdowns as well.

Other Schools Considered: Maryland, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Temple



Keisean Wilson – 6-2, 230 – LB – Waldorf, Md./North Point

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked the No. 62 inside linebacker in the country and No. 24 recruit in Maryland by 247 sports … Made 85 tackles, two sacks and an interception his senior year at North Point … Registered 101 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.

Other Schools Considered: Indiana, Syracuse, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Temple, Toledo



Austin Wood – 6-3, 190 – S - Chesapeake, Va./Grassfield

Ranked the No. 62 recruit in Virginia by 247 sports … Had four interceptions as a senior at Grassfield … Caught 47 passes for 601 yards and six touchdowns as a senior … Also made 35 tackles and four interceptions … Ranked No. 32 recruit in Hampton Roads.

Other Schools Considered: Coastal Carolina



DeAndre Woods – 6-3, 238 – TE – Birmingham, Ala./Clay-Chalkville/Vanderbilt

A graduate transfer from Vanderbilt … Has two years of eligibility … Battled injuries with the Commodores, playing in eight games in his career … In the first three games of 2015, caught seven passes for 129 yards before battling injuries … Caught three passes for 57 yards against Georgia … As a senior at Clay-Chalkville, had 51 catches for 733 yards and nine touchdowns … Led Clay-Chalkville to a 12-2 record and berth in state semi-finals.

(© 2017 WVEC)