1String Sports Training success story

NFL scouts are studying hundreds of pro prospects from college leading up to this year's draft, and 1string Sports, in Virginia Beach, is making sure some local athletes are ready.

The small company/ gym is ran by Anthony Stringfield, who cares only about how hard the player is willing to work.

1string is perfect for guys like Khalid Abdullah from JMU, who are overlooked by the bigger draft-prep programs.

(© 2017 WVEC)