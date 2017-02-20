WVEC
1String Sports Training success story

Local NFL prospects who need the extra edge to make it are finding success with 1String Sports Training.

Willie Byrn, WVEC 11:51 PM. EST February 20, 2017

NFL scouts are studying hundreds of pro prospects from college leading up to this year's draft, and 1string Sports, in Virginia Beach, is making sure some local athletes are ready. 

The small company/ gym is ran by Anthony Stringfield, who cares only about how hard the player is willing to work. 

1string is perfect for guys like Khalid Abdullah from JMU, who are overlooked by the bigger draft-prep programs.

