2 UVA holds off Wake 59-49

Jan 21, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy scored 17 points, and No. 2 Virginia beat Wake Forest 59-49 on Sunday night for its 10th straight win. De'Andre Hunter added 16 points to help the first-place Cavaliers (18-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend their longest winning streak since 2015-16 and open league play with seven victories for the second time in four years. Virginia shot nearly 46 percent in the second half while holding Wake Forest to 30 percent shooting after halftime.

Bryant Crawford scored 11 points, and Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress added 10 apiece for the Demon Deacons (8-11, 1-6), who kept it close against a highly-ranked Virginia team for the second time in three years but still managed to lose their fifth straight.

Devon Hall added 12 points to help the Cavaliers win a tight one in which there were nine lead changes and five ties. Neither team led by more than seven until Hunter hit an important 3-pointer to extend Virginia's lead to 53-45 with 3:44 remaining.

© 2018 WVEC-TV