3 CNU takes down #12 Salisbury 55-53

(Photo: CNU Athletics)

Just another CNU vs Salisbury thriller. This time the Captains came out ahead 55-53. Marcus Carter scored the game winning points at the free throw line with 2 seconds remaining.

CNU is ranked #3 in D3 while Salisbury came in at #12. CNU trailed by as many as 7 in the second half. Carter gave the Captains a lead with 1:56 to go on a three pointer. The lead switched back and forth at the free throw line in the last two minutes with CNU coming out ahead thanks to Carter.

CNU is now (16-2) on the season. It was the Captains 10th straight win.

