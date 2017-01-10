37th edition of Virginia Duals ready to roll

That special January tradition is ready to roll this weekend. The 37th edition of the Virginia Duals takes center stage, and then some, at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

There are 2 college and 3 high schools divisions. That adds up to 20 colleges and 48 high schools.

4 nationally ranked colleges will be in town as well as some of the best high school teams.

There are 10 mats of wrestling action at one time.

ODU head coach Steve Martin describes the experience this way, "The atmosphere is crazy as you have high school teams wrestling side by side with the college teams. You have nationally ranked individuals at the high school and at the college level. It's kind of like a circus going on all at once."