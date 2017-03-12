5 UVA to play #12 Seed UNCW in NCAA 1st Round

(Photo: Sanjay Suchak Sanjay Suchak)

Charlottesville, Va.- Virginia will make its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth straight for the first time since 1981-84. It was announced Sunday (March 12) that Virginia (22-10) is the No. 5 seed in the NCAA East Region. The Cavaliers will face No. 12 seed UNC Wilmington (29-5) in an NCAA Tournament first-round game in Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center on Thursday, March 16. Tipoff time and the television information will be announced Monday (March 13).

The winner of the Virginia-UNC Wilmington game will meet No. 4 seed Florida (24-8) or No. 13 seed East Tennessee State (27-7) in the second round on Saturday, March 18. The other pod of teams competing in Orlando includes squads from the West Region. Those matchups are No. 3 seed Florida State (25-8) vs. No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast (26-7) and No. 6 seed Maryland (24-8) vs. No. 11 seed Xavier (21-13).

The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Midwest Regional final last year after earning their fifth No. 1 seed in school history. The Cavaliers advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2014 and NCAA third round in 2015. This is Virginia's fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under two-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 28-20 in 20 NCAA tournaments. UVA advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

