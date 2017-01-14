WVEC
#5 Va Tech, Grassfield & Poquoson winners at Va. Duals

Day 2 of the 37th Virginia Duals saw 5th ranked Virginia Tech win over Oklahoma and Grassfield taking the American High School Division.

Brian Smith, WVEC 1:06 AM. EST January 15, 2017

HAMPTON, Va.-Another Virginia Duals is in the books from the Hampton Coliseum and the commonwealth found some success. 5th ranked Virginia Tech won over Oklahoma 24-10 in the National College Division. Of the area high schools, Grassfield took the American Division. The Grizzlies edge Camden Catholic 39-33. In the Black and Blue, Poquoson won its finals match over Smithfield 39-18. Great Bridge was 3rd as they defeated Cox 47-27.

