WVEC
Close
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

#8 UVA cruises past #12 UNC

USA Today , WVEC 6:17 PM. EST January 06, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Devon Hall scored 16 points and No. 8 Virginia held No. 12 North Carolina to its second-lowest point total of the season in the Cavaliers' 61-49 victory on Saturday.

Hall had seven assists for Virginia (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), and De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Cavaliers won their sixth in a row and sent the Tar Heels to consecutive losses for the first time since February 2016. North Carolina lost 81-80 at Florida State on Wednesday night.

Joel Berry II led North Carolina (12-4, 1-2) with 17 points and Kenny Williams had 11. Virginia trailed only briefly and led 35-28 at halftime. The Tar Heels closed it to 54-48 on a tip-in by Cameron Johnson with 7:17 remaining, but UNC scored only one more point on a free throw by Luke Maye with 3:35 to play. It was North Carolina's worst offensive showing since a 63-45 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 26 in the PK80 Invitational.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories