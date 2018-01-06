8 UVA cruises past #12 UNC

Jan 6, 2018; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Devon Hall (0) shoots the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers won 61-49. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Devon Hall scored 16 points and No. 8 Virginia held No. 12 North Carolina to its second-lowest point total of the season in the Cavaliers' 61-49 victory on Saturday.

Hall had seven assists for Virginia (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), and De'Andre Hunter had 10 points and seven rebounds. The Cavaliers won their sixth in a row and sent the Tar Heels to consecutive losses for the first time since February 2016. North Carolina lost 81-80 at Florida State on Wednesday night.

Joel Berry II led North Carolina (12-4, 1-2) with 17 points and Kenny Williams had 11. Virginia trailed only briefly and led 35-28 at halftime. The Tar Heels closed it to 54-48 on a tip-in by Cameron Johnson with 7:17 remaining, but UNC scored only one more point on a free throw by Luke Maye with 3:35 to play. It was North Carolina's worst offensive showing since a 63-45 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 26 in the PK80 Invitational.

