Adam Ballou stars on U.S. Paralympic soccer team

Adam Ballou and his family give thanks to the doctors at CHKD for helping Adam develop as a child and got the ball rolling. It's Adam who continues to reach his goals by scoring them.

Ballou has cerebral palsy. He is 24 years old and at the top of his game. His game is soccer and he is on the U.S. Paralympic soccer team. He played for the U.S. in the Paralympic Games in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

He was the leading scorer for the U.S. in the Rio Games. That was a major factor in him being named the U.S. Soccer Paralympian of the year for 2016.

Adam went to Norfolk Christian Schools before heading off to JMU. It was all part of his journey to the Paralympics.

