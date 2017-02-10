Admirals beat Stingrays in a thriller

The Admirals were hoping to snap a 4 game losing streak which included a demoralizing home loss on Wednesday. All is good, the team spirits high again as they beat South Carolina in dramatic fashion 3-2 on Friday night at Scope.

Frankie Simonelli scored the game winning goal with 5 seconds left on the clock.

The Admirals took the first period lead when Ben Murphy knocked a bouncing puck in the net for his 11th goal of the season.

After the Stingrays tied it, the Admirals took back the lead on Paul Rodrigues' 7th goal. South Carolina tied it at 2 with under a minute to go in the second period.

The game remained tied until Simonelli's late game heroics.

The Admirals hit the road for a 5 game swing. They return home February 22nd against the Florida Everblades.

(© 2017 WVEC)