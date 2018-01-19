WVEC
Close

Admirals dramatic rally to no avail

The Admirals forced overtime with 2 goals in the last 20 seconds of the game. However, South Carolina scored in OT for the win 3-2.

Scott Cash, WVEC 10:53 PM. EST January 19, 2018

The Norfolk Admirals scored 2 goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation to force overtime against South Carolina on Friday night. However, the Stingrays would score in the extra period for the win 3-2.

After no scoring for the Admirals in the first 59 minutes and 40 seconds, Thomas Frazee redirected a Grant Besse shot for the Admirals first goal. There was even more drama with half a second left when Domenic Alberga tied the game at 2. Alas, the Admirals would have to settle for a one point with the loss. 

The same two teams are back at Scope on Saturday night before the Admirals go on a 5 game road trip. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories