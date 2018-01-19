Admirals dramatic rally to no avail

The Norfolk Admirals scored 2 goals in the final 20 seconds of regulation to force overtime against South Carolina on Friday night. However, the Stingrays would score in the extra period for the win 3-2.
After no scoring for the Admirals in the first 59 minutes and 40 seconds, Thomas Frazee redirected a Grant Besse shot for the Admirals first goal. There was even more drama with half a second left when Domenic Alberga tied the game at 2. Alas, the Admirals would have to settle for a one point with the loss.
The same two teams are back at Scope on Saturday night before the Admirals go on a 5 game road trip.
