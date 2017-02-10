Admirals efforts to improve attendance

Maybe all it takes is a little spaghetti. That is just one piece to unlocking the puzzle of improving attendance at Admirals games.

Every Wednesday night at home games is spaghetti night. It's just one of many promotions the Admirals are hoping will raise their attendance numbers.

They've also done "pink in the rink" and "pucks and paws" nights.

Certainly it also helps that the team started winning after a very slow start to the season.

(© 2017 WVEC)