WVEC
Close

Admirals efforts to improve attendance

Besides putting a winning team on the ice, the Norfolk Admirals are taking other steps to increase the number of fans in the stands.

Willie Byrn, WVEC 6:53 PM. EST February 10, 2017

Maybe all it takes is a little spaghetti. That is just one piece to unlocking the puzzle of improving attendance at Admirals games.

Every Wednesday night at home games is spaghetti night. It's just one of many promotions the Admirals are hoping will raise their attendance numbers.

They've also done "pink in the rink" and "pucks and paws" nights. 

Certainly it also helps that the team started winning after a very slow start to the season.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories