Admirals fade late to lose 4th straight

After playing stout defense for the first 40 minutes, the Norfolk Admirals let it all get away in the final period. Greenville scored 5 times in the final stanza to beat the Admirals 6-2 on Wednesday night at Scope.

Mikael Tam scored late in the second period to tie the game at one. Paul Rodrigues gave the Admirals a 2-1 lead at the start of the third period. Then the downward spiral.

It was the fourth straight loss for the Admirals.

Next up it's the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night at Scope.

