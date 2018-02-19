Admirals finish homestand in style

The Norfolk Admirals beat Jacksonville 5-4 in overtime on Monday and just when they figured out how to win at home, they now hit the road.

The win over the Icemen closed out a 9 game homestand. The Admirals lost 5 of their first 6 in that stretch, but finished off by winning three straight.

T.J. Melancon had 2 goals for the Admirals. Christian Horn scored the game winner in the extra period.

© 2018 WVEC-TV