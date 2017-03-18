Admirals get weekend sweep over Reading

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Admirals' (24-34-4-0) green ice and green jerseys proved to be lucky, capturing their pot of gold in a 4-2 victory over the Reading Royals (36-23-2-2) on Saturday. For the second straight night the Admirals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first, receiving a fortuitous bounce in the favor of Frankie Simonelli. The Bensonville, IL native wound up from the point and while the shot was initially blocked, the puck skyrocketed high in the sky and fell behind an unbeknownst Mark Dekanich.

Just 29 seconds into the second period of play T.J. Foster's 11th goal in 12 games made it a 2-0 game. A two-on-one with linemate Joey Benik was finished off by the Toronto Marlies prospect for his 22nd goal of the season. Seven minutes later Kyle Dutra recorded his first professional goal in just his second game with the team. The Mercyhurst University product was streaking towards the net and deflected home a pass from Tommy Giroux to make it a 3-0 Norfolk game.

Three goals within the first 3:41 of the third period gave Reading two glimpses of hope, however a Tommy Giroux marker sandwiched in between kept the Admirals ahead by two. Evan Bloodoff was able to squeak one by Philippe Desrosiers and Justin Crandall earned his 19th goal, thus making it 4-2. However, despite a late push from the Royals, that would conclude the evening's scoring at 4-2. Philippe Desrosiers earned the win once again, stopping 35 of 37. On the other end of the ice Mark Dekanich stopped 29 of 33.

