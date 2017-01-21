Admirals struggle again; lose to Adirondack

NORFOLK, VA. - The Adirondack Thunder (18-12-4-3) rolled over the Norfolk Admirals (12-22-4-0) on Saturday, blistering them by a score of 7-4. For the second consecutive night the Admirals found themselves down 1-0 early in the first, courtesy of a connection between Alex Wall and Greg Wolfe. The Newfoundland native sent a pass from the left wall to the slot area, where Wolfe had no problem beating Anderson, who was working from right to left. That tally came just 1:17 in.

Alex Pompeo's hard work on the forecheck generated the Admirals first goal of the evening, coming 7:37 into the first. #25 was able to jar the puck off of a Thunder players stick, allowing Paul Rodrigues to dig the puck free from the wall and send a pass across the ice where defenseman Mike Krieg had jumped up in the play. Krieg beat Thunder netminder Drew Fielding to even the score at one.

T.J. Foster would then put the Admirals ahead for the first time just 4:03 later. John Dunbar entered the Adirondack zone, slammed on the breaks to avoid his defender at the top of the right circle and found Foster cutting towards the net on the left wing for a slam dunk goal. Adirondack would even the score at 2-2 before the end of the first period after a slapshot from Stepan Falkovsky took a favorable bounce for the Thunder. The 20-year-old's blast ricocheted off of a few bodies in front and beat Anderson before he had time to react and that evened the score at two as the sides went into the locker room before the first time.

Unfortunately for the Admirals, the Thunder came back onto the ice blazing, striking three times to open the second. Rookie phenom Mikkel Aagaard, who had a hat trick against the Admirals in Decemdber, was responsible for two of them Gunnar Hughes had the other. John Dunbar was able to cut the momentum for a second, finding a hole in Fielding, but Brett Pollock scored the fourth goal for his team in the period to give the Thunder a 6-3 lead after two.

A sign of life for Norfolk came when Ben Murphy was able to bat one out of mid air two minutes into the third. It was the eighth of the season coming with assists from Paul Rodrigues and Aaron Harstad. The tally wasn't enough to start a comeback though, as the only goal remaining in regulation was an empty netter from James Henry, completing Adirondack's victory at 7-4.

