Admirals win 3rd in a row; beat Elmira

NORFOLK, VA. - Norfolk Admirals (9-20-4-0) goaltender Brandon Anderson stopped all 30 shots sent his way on Saturday, paving the way for a 3-0 victory over the Elmira Jackals (7-19-5-0). The Admirals scored twice on the power play in the first period with the opener coming from Jaedon Descheneau. Descheneau, who now has 12 points in 11 games, was the beneficiary of a rebound that was originally placed on net by Brodie Dupont. Dupont's wraparound attempt was stuffed by Andy Iles, who was making his second start in as many nights despite turning aside 47 of 50 on Friday for Elmira, but couldn't stop #74's put-back attempt.

Dupont would later record a second chance power play tally of his own, 4:05 later to be exact. Paul Rodrigues tried to jam one in tight on Iles but had his attempt kicked out with the left pad. #7, who now has three consecutive multi-point performances, was there for the slam dunk, advancing Norfolk's lead to 2-0.

In the second period the red-hot power play continued, courtesy of Dupont once again. Quarterbacking the power play from the center point, the former New York Rangers draft pick played pitch and catch with Paul Rodrigues before winding up for a one-time blast. Iles had no chance, thus giving the Admirals their third power play goal of the evening just 5:30 into the middle frame.

That would be the final tally of the evening as Brandon Anderson of the Admirals was honed in all evening long for Norfolk. Highlighted by a sequence of saves in the third period, it was the third win of the week for the netminder, who advances to 5-1-0-0 in his still young Admirals tenure.