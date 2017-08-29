Is this the year Andrew Brown blossoms into a star defensive end for UVA. He got a good start on it last season when he had 6 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Brown, now a senior, was the Gatorade National Player of the year coming out of Oscar Smith High School in 2013.

He was hampered by injuries early in his career at Virginia.

Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "He's quick. He's sudden. He's fast. He's athletic. He's strong. All of the physical tools and the measurables are in place. Applying them within assignment and within technique and doing that consistently, that's where he's growing."

