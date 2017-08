Apparently Tallwood High has found a new workhorse at running back. Antwann Cade stepped up in a big way in the season opener, doing his best to replace last year's star Breon Mosley.

Cade, our Athlete of the Week, carried the ball 27 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Tallwood beat Princess Anne 47-21 in the season opener.

