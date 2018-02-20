Athlete of the Week: Briquan Harrell

Not only is our Athlete of the Week a multi-sport star he is also a multi-school star. Nowadays Briquan Harrell plays point guard for the Oscar Smith High basketball team. In the fall, he was something of a point guard playing football. He played quarterback for Western Branch.

Harrell transferred at the end of the fall and managed to play in the state football championship game for Oscar Smith. It was all by the book and according to VHSL guidelines, but there was still plenty of commentary. Harrell just stayed above the fray.

Oscar Smith basketball coach Lavar Griffin says Harrell is a great teammate, "he's very unselfish. Team comes first to him."

Harrell is also a standout in the classroom, now anyway. He says it took him some time to get straight with that, "with my parents talking to me. They just told me that school comes first, to the point where colleges are looking at me. So, I'm working on that now."

