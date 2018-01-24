Athlete of the Week: Clint Gault

Clint Gault, our Athlete of the Week, is a top rated distance runner for Poquoson High. He is a reigning state champion in the 800 meters.

During the indoor track season, Gault specializes in the mile. He tells us the most important part of being a good distance runner, "Probably the mental part. The physical part is easy. You just come out and run, but the pain every day, that's the hard part."

Gault is good enough that he is going to Virginia Tech on a track scholarship.

