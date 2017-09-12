Athlete Of The Week: Dequan Hopkins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Last Friday when I got to the Green Run/Bayside game, the Stallions were trailing 34-7 at halftime. For a moment, I honestly thought, "This is over." Was I ever wrong. Green Run quarterback, Dequan Hopkins helped them storm back with 28 unanswered points as they edged out the Marlins 35-34.

Hopkins, a senior, tossed three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as he passed for 160 yards. The Stallions (1-2) got their first win of the season.

