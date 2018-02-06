Athlete of the Week: Diamond Johnson

Diamond Johnson has plenty of time to work on repeating as our Athlete of the Week. The Phoebus High basketball star is just a 15 year old sophomore.

She is averaging over 30 points a game for the Phantoms as the team's point guard.

Diamond says the best way to get to the next level is "Work hard, keep practicing, remain humble and keep my grades up."

She undergoes a personality change on the basketball court. Her coach, Calvin Bell explains, "On the court she is in charge. She is aggressive. She wants the ball. She wants to be in the spotlight. Off the court, she is quiet and in the shadows."

© 2018 WVEC-TV