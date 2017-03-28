Athlete of the Week: Erin Bonney

Erin Bonney enters her senior tennis season looking for a third consecutive conference title. She's been the centerpiece of a state championship contender since the ninth grade. But when she first came out to practice with the team as an eighth grader, she was less than impressive.

When she came back as a freshman, she earned the 6-seed spot on the team and, by the end of the year, finished fourth on the team. Then the next two years she became the top player for Nansemond River and has won back-to-back conference singles championships.

