Athlete of the Week: Hunter Gregory

It's only fitting that one of the best baseball teams in the area has one of the top players. Hunter Gregory is the ace pitcher for Hickory High School and is our Athlete of the Week.

Gregory, now a senior, has only lost one game his entire high school career. He has also proven he can handle the bat.

After his time with the Hawks, Gregory will play his college baseball at ODU.

Obviously he is multi-talented as he also carries a 3.7 G.P.A. in the classroom.

