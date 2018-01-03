Athlete of the Week: Joe Bryant

The Lake Taylor Titans are far from a one man show, but Joe Bryant is the one who brings a little extra to the table. "Joe just brings all the intangibles, not just scoring," says his coach Kenny Brown who adds, "You know Joe is doing a lot for the team than a normal guy who scores a lot of points would."

Bryant is now a senior and has helped pace the Titans to a (10-0) start. Two years ago the Titans lost in the closing seconds of the state final. Last season, a half court buzzer beater eliminated them in regional playoffs. It's something of an inspiration to Bryant who says, "Oh yeah, it's a lot of motivation. We talk about it before every game just so we can get mad. Just come out and play our game."

Bryant has already committed to play his college basketball at Norfolk State.

