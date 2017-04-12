Athlete of the Week: Keely Rochard

If Keely Rochard had a greatest hits album, there wouldn't be any hits on it. When she pitches seldom does the other team get a bat on the ball. Rochard already has 2 no-hitters and a 1-hitter this season.

Rochard closed out last season with 9 straight shutouts! Remarkably the last 7 of those came in playoff games on the way to a Warhill state championship.

At last count she throws 8 different kind of pitches. And she loves being in control on the mound as she says, "I like the one on one competition. I like using my brain to pick what pitches to throw to the person. It's a mind game."

Rochard committed to play at Virginia Tech in her freshman season, but would love to lead the Lions to one more state championship in this, her senior season.

One final thing, maybe since Rochard bats cleanup for Warhill, there would be some hits on the "Bests of" album.

