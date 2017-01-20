Athlete of the Week: Lauryn Ghee

Lauryn Ghee already has produced some memorable performances on the track, but you get the feeling it's only the beginning.

Ghee, a top notch sprinter from Grassfield High School is our Athlete of the week.

In last year's indoor track state championships Ghee won individual titles in the 55, 300 and 500 meters. Then in the spring she won three more states titles in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.

It helps that she loves what she is doing as she says about sprinting, "And it's just fun, like, who is the fastest. Since a little kid you just want to be the fastest. To be older and that's your hobby, that's your sport and to be the fastest is just fun and competitive and I'm competitive."

Ghee will take her track talents to the University of Florida in the fall.

(© 2017 WVEC)