Athlete of the Week: Msha Maxwell

Msha Maxwell is a standout in the classroom and on the wrestling mat at Wilson High School. He also had to overcome a serious injury to his spine in order pursue his passion.

Last season Maxwell had a (27-0) record when he suffered a an injury to the nerves in his neck. He fought his way back and so far this season is (6-0). Many thought to be safe, he should stay away from wrestling, but as Maxwell tells it, "I knew that I could fight for it. I know I wanted to fight for it. And, I chose that route rather than the easy route of just sitting out and blame the injury and say I could have done this or I could have done that."

Maxwell ranks 12th in his class with his 3.86 G.P.A.

He has had a handful over college offers to wrestle and is weighing his options.

