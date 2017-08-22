Athlete of the Week: Teradja Mitchell

As Teradja Mitchell's coach Chris Scott puts it, "It's God's plan to have him playing in the NFL. With the type of person he is off the field, you could turn around and say maybe in 10 to 15 years he's the president of the player's association."

Mitchell has that kind of skill at linebacker and that kind of driven and energetic personality on and off the field.

AT 6'3" and 240 pounds this Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School star is ESPN's #2 ranked player in Virginia and one of the top 50 prospects in the nation.

Another number is 3.4 as in his G.P.A.

Mitchell will take all those skills to Ohio State to study and play for the Buckeyes next fall.

© 2017 WVEC-TV