Nansemond River's Wali Faulk put up big numbers and did it in style on his way to being our Athlete of the Week.

Faulk rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns. We enjoyed the added flair of his endzone celebration where he clicked his heels after the TD's.

Faulk teammates got into the act as well as the Warriors ran for 286 yards in their win over Maury.

