Bears' Webb holds annual football camp

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- The Peninsula means the world to B.W. Webb and specifically the city of Newport News. Friday he took part in the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank with its Summer Food Service Program. On Saturday, it was about a game that's was his heart in football. The former William & Mary product holding his 4th annual football camp from Woodside High School. "It's a big task", he says. "

Webb enters his 5th season in the NFL with a new team in the Chicago Bears. Before he heads to training camp next month, he wanted the over 300 children in attendance to enjoy an event from a guy who was from their neighborhood. "I think it's huge. We just want to be living proof for them".

