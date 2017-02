Benjamin Vaughan first took the job as head coach at Isle of Wight Academy in 1970. No way did he think he would still be coaching 47 years later. Yet, here we are.

In the 90's he also took on the role as IWA's Headmaster.

Monday night was the coach Vaughan's last home game. The Chargers won and hope to make some more waves at playoff time.

