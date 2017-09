(Photo: Ben Queen, USA TODAY Sports)

We'll give the Hokies the full 24 hours to celebrate their 31-24 win over the Mountaineers. The Black Diamond Trophy heads to Blacksburg.

These are highlights and post game reaction from Virginia Tech after their big rivalry game win.

The interviews in order are with Trevon Hill, Deshawn McClease, Justin Fuente, Cam Phillips, Terrell Edmunds and Josh Jackson.

