Bethea & Brown host annual Shutdown 757 Football Camp

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- At the 2nd edition of the Shutdown 757 Football Camp, it's about more than the game. "Character is important", says former NFL lineman and Hampton native, Elton Brown. Over 500 girls and boys from 7 years old to teenagers were out at Denbigh High School in Newport News on Saturday enjoying the 77 degree temperatures. Former Patriot alum, and current Arizona Cardinals safety, Antoine Bethea practiced on the very field the campers were playing on. "This is a humblinig experience for me", he says. "To do something for the community at my high school. Like you always say, you never forget where you come from." The event also included a cheerleading camp.

The two, along with Saints cornerback, B.W. Webb (Warwick HS/W&M), continue the work that was started by former Virginia Tech and NFL player, Keion Carpenter. The 39 year old died suddenly back in December of 2016 from a "freak accident" while running with his son while on vacation in Miami, Florida. Not only do players get the best teaching on the game of football, learning to be a student is also stressed. "We have an Academic Director, so it's part of our program", Brown says. "You could be the best athlete in the world, and not have the grades and not go anywhere." It's something that has great meaning to the three, who hope to spread knowledge to campers that it's possible to be great at anything with hard work.

© 2017 WVEC-TV