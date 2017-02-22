WVEC
Bethel evens series with Hampton

The Bruins evened the season series with Hampton at 2 wins apiece with a 48-47 victory in their Group 5A Region semifinal.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:42 PM. EST February 22, 2017

It's been the best matchup in Hampton Roads this season and this time Bethel beat Hampton 48-47 in the Group 5A Region semifinal. It's the fourth time these teams have met this season. Both have won 2 games in the series.

The Crabbers jumped out to a big lead in this game as Marquis Godwin couldn't miss early. Hampton led by 12 in the second quarter, however the Bruins cut it to 29-23 at halftime.

By late in the third period with a balanced attack, Bethel took their first lead 33-31 on a Miles Barrett 3-pointer. After a Cam Bacote 3 and a Dajour Dickens slam the Bruins stretched the lead to 42-35. 

The Crabbers made an impressive comeback but never regained the lead. Godwin missed a desperation half court shot at the buzzer. 

Both teams are still alive in the state tournament.

