Bethel routs Hampton 75-48

It wasn't an All-Star game, but given the talent on the floor, you could call it that. On Tuesday night the Bethel stars got the best of Hampton 75-48.

Combined, the two teams had 5 Division I prospects on the court. The only one who has yet to commit, Cam Bacote had the biggest night. He scored 13 points in the second quarter and helped the Bruins to a lead they would never give up.

Run down the list and you saw Bethel's Dajour Dickens (Providence). Hampton stars Marquis Godwin (ODU), Mastadi Pitt (NSU) and Jalen Ray (Hofstra). Just for good measure, Bethel also starts Jeremiah Owusu who gave his verbal commitment to play football at UVA.

In their first matchup this season, Hampton beat Bethel in overtime. On this night, the Bruins led by 11 at halftime and were never challenged after that.

(© 2017 WVEC)