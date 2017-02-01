Bethel's Jeremiah Owusu commits to Notre Dame

There was something about the tradition of Notre Dame football that made the difference in the end for Bethel's Jeremiah Owusu.

He had originally committed to UVA, but in the end flipped and chose the Irish over the Cavaliers and Michigan State.

At his ceremony, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was on the phone to make it official. At that moment Owusu was pretty excited, "Electrifying man. Just to say that I am going to Notre Dame which is my dream school."

