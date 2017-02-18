Bethune snaps Hampton win streak

(Photo: Hampton University Athletics)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Hampton University men's basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped in Moore Gymnasium Saturday afternoon, as Bethune-Cookman came away with a 62-61 win.



The Pirates fell to 11-14 overall and 8-4 in MEAC play.



Lawrence Cooks led three Pirates in double figures, coming off the bench to drop 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting – including a 5-for-8 effort from behind the arc. AJ Astroth added 13 points and a team-high 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Trevond Barnes chipped in 11 points.



The Pirates shot 40.0 percent (22-for-55) from the floor – including a 52.2 percent clip in the first half – despite making just five of 24 3-pointers. Hampton also held a 40-31 edge on the glass.



The Wildcats led by six with 3:43 left in the second half, going up 62-56 after a Quinton Forrest layup. But Cooks answered with a three that triggered a late comeback attempt for the Pirates – punctuated by a pair of Devon Oakley free throws with 1:18 remaining to cut the lead to 62-61.



But the Pirates had a turnover and two missed 3-point attempts in the closing moments.



Bethune-Cookman took control early, leading 16-9 after a Jeffrey Altidort three at the 13:53 mark of the first half. But the Pirates responded with a 12-4 run to take a 21-20 lead at the 10:29 mark following a Barnes jumper.



Altidort gave the lead back to the Wildcats with two free throws, before the Pirates scores six in a row to go up 27-22 with 6:56 left after a Barnes dunk.



But the Wildcats ended the half with a 14-3 run, going into the break with a 36-30 lead.



The Wildcats continued to control much of the second half, though a Pirates spurt midway through the frame tied the game at 52-52 with 9:37 remaining after an Astroth layup. Oakley tied the game again at 54-54 after two free throws with 8:44 left, but Bethune-Cookman scored the next six points to take back control.



Hampton never led in the second half.



