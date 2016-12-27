Bills' Manuel to start over Taylor at quarterback

On the day they fire Rex Ryan as their head coach, the Buffalo Bills have also made a change at quarterback and it involves two Hampton Roads natives. E.J. Manuel from out of Bayside High School in Virginia Beach will reportedly get the start over Tyrod Taylor when the Bills close out the regular season on the road against the New York Jets.

Manuel played just 5 games for the Bills this past season. His passer rating is 61.1 Taylor, who played at Hampton High School, passed for 3,023 yards to go with 17 touchdowns this past season. He only had 6 interceptions. Taylor's passer rating was 89.6. Buffalo has lost 6 of its last 9 games.