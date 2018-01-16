Bruins win thriller in Southeastern District

Down by 11 with 2:08 to go, Western Branch turned up the pressure and rallied for a 55-54 win in their showdown with Oscar Smith.

Kendall Bynum hit a baseline jumper with 5 seconds to go for the lead and Oscar Smith missed a shot at the buzzer.

With the win the Bruins move to (11-0) on the season. The Tigers are (8-2) with their only losses coming at the hands of Western Branch.

