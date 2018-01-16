WVEC
Bruins win thriller in Southeastern District

Western Branch overcame an 11 point deficit in the last 2 minutes to beat Oscar Smith 55-54. Kendall Bynum hit the game winner.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:39 PM. EST January 16, 2018

Down by 11 with 2:08 to go, Western Branch turned up the pressure and rallied for a 55-54 win in their showdown with Oscar Smith.

Kendall Bynum hit a baseline jumper with 5 seconds to go for the lead and Oscar Smith missed a shot at the buzzer. 

With the win the Bruins move to (11-0) on the season. The Tigers are (8-2) with their only losses coming at the hands of Western Branch.

 

