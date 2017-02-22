Bryant & Stratton baseball birthday

For the first time ever Bryant & Stratton College heard the words "play ball." The newly organized baseball team played their first game at Lakewood Park in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bobcats got some heavy hitters to run the show. Gary Lavelle is the head coach and Norbie Wilson the operations manager. Those two are legends in local coaching circles.

About the program Wilson says, Tidewater needs junior college baseball tremendously. There's a lot of kids that have been overlooked." Lavelle adds, "For the school being able to step in the baseball arena, it's such a needed thing in Tidwater."

Fittingly the first ever Bryant & Stratton hit was a homerun thanks to Spencer McGhee. The Bobcats got to celebrate at the end of their first game with a 15-1 win over Maine, Presque Isle.

(© 2017 WVEC)