Builders win over Pride

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.-The Apprentice School Builders kicked off the 2017 campaign with a convincing 39-7 victory over Greensboro College. Saturday's win is the team's first season opener victory since 2006. The Builders took an early lead in the first quarter as Brenden O'Neil hit Kwaytavious Blackwell for a 35-yard TD pass to cap a 10 play, 76-yard drive.

In the second quarter, Brandon Jones scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in a span of four minutes to give the Builders a comfortable lead. Towards the end of the half, the Builders scored a safety on a botched snap on a punt and William Martin booted a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Builders a 25-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Ethan Bryce scored a pair of touchdowns with a five-yard dash and was on the receiving end of a five-yard pass from Ryan Edwards to build a 39-0 lead. Greensboro found the end zone when Chastin Robinson connected on a 66-yard TD pass with a few minutes remaining in the final quarter.

